CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Skai Jackson Is Obsessed With This $18.00 Lip Gloss

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

There are a few young Black Hollywood A-listers that continue to kill the beauty game, but no one has the swag of Skai Jackson. The actress has been consistently serving look after look in the beauty and fashion department. From red carpets to photo shoots and everything in betwen, Skai is definitely on one.
Known to serve a look with little to no effort, we’ve always wondered what products she keeps in her beauty arsenal. And now we’re getting a little taste of the star’s go-to essentials.
On a recent episode of “Spill It,” Refinery29‘s Youtube series, the 17-year-old star revealed the contents of her Chanel backpack. While she had the everyday essentials such as a cell phone and charger, her lip gloss is what caught our attention. Her mini everyday makeup kit included a few must-have products including the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss ($18.00, Sephora.com).
I mean, we can’t blame her! From the rich shea butter to its explosive shine, this gloss makes for the perfect finishing touch for any beauty look. And Skai agrees. “It’s one of my favorites,” she shares. “It goes with any look, if I have a full face of makeup, if I have an event, if I’m just chilling with my friends, and it smells really good. So I would suggest anyone to buy it. It’s my go-to.”
While some people typically stick to one lippie for a look, the starlet knows all about the beauty of cocktailing. She also has a tube Black Radiance Pure Tone Lip Gloss ($3.29, Blackradiance.com) which Jackson cocktails with her Fenty essential.
She also reveals that she “doesn’t like to keep makeup on after filming.” So it makes sense that a pack of Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes are an addition to her everyday essentials. “I just love these,” she shares. “They make my skin feel really soft and nice.”
What say you? Are you too obsessed with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss? What are the beauty essentials you carry on an everyday basis? Sound off in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

Skai Jackson Gives A Mature Look For The Girl Cult Festival

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Skai Jackson Rocks Emerald At ‘Power Rangers’ Premiere

Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 - Front Row & Atmosphere

17 Times This Disney Star's Elevated Fashion Game Made Us 'Reach For The Skai'

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times This Disney Star's Elevated Fashion Game Made Us 'Reach For The Skai'

Continue reading 17 Times This Disney Star’s Elevated Fashion Game Made Us ‘Reach For The Skai’

17 Times This Disney Star's Elevated Fashion Game Made Us 'Reach For The Skai'

[caption id="attachment_3060657" align="alignleft" width="918"] Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty[/caption] Skai Jackson has been working in the business for nearly 16 years, ever since she was a baby, and that hard work has paid off. From being a Disney star on hit shows such as "Jessie" and "Bunk'd," become a hilarious meme, crafting the best and classiest clap backs on Twitter, the 17-year-old has become a cultural icon. Oh, and did we mention that she stars in Lil Nas X's newest music video? https://youtu.be/bXcSLI58-h8 Now, she's an author! Her memoir “Reach for The Skai: How To Inspire, Empower and Clapback” tells the teen's origin story of her modest beginnings from being born in the Bronx to a single mother to starting a modeling career as a baby and breaking into Hollywood as a child actress. Skai also digs deep into her own experiences with bullying and Intenet trolls, how young Black girls should never give up on their dreams and how to succeed in a world that keeps telling you no. So to celebrate this mantra of "reaching for the Skai," here are 17 times that she has elevated her fashion game:

Skai Jackson Is Obsessed With This $18.00 Lip Gloss  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close