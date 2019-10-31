CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Earl Sweatshirt Announces Seven-Track ‘Feet Of Clay’ Project

The California wordsmith will be joined on the release by rising Charlotte rapper Mavi, and the elusive Mach-Hommy.

Earl Sweatshirt Press Photo

Source: Realest Photographer Ever / Tan Cressida

Earl Sweatshirt, now 25, stands heads and shoulders above many of his peers as a lyricist, a feat he achieved early on as a teenager. Now aiming to release his fourth studio project titled Feet Of Clay, the California wordsmith aims to solidify his rightful place as one of the elite writers in Hip-Hop.

Coming just about a year after the excellent Some Rap Songs album, Feet Of Clay is a seven-song project consisting of production from Alchemist and East Oakland producer Overkast along with the talented Los Angeles beatmaker, Swarvy also placed his touch on the release according to this tweet.

Joining the rapper born Thebe Kgositsile on Feet Of Clay are Charlotte rapper and Howard University neuroscience student MAVI, who just released the stellar Let The Sun Talk and hails from Sweatshirt’s dense-rap lineage along with MIKE of The SLUMs crew. The elusive and mysterious Mach-Hommy repays the feature favor as well after Earl appeared on the Haitian rapper’s Wap Konn Jòj! project from this past summer.

Check out Earl Sweatshirt’s Feet Of Clay tracklist below. The album drops, Thursday, 9:00PM PST/Friday, 12:00AM EST.

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Photo: Realest Photographer Ever

Earl Sweatshirt Announces Seven-Track ‘Feet Of Clay’ Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close