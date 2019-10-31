Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand, Out For Undetermined Length Of Time

The Golden State Warriors are now down two All-Stars after Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during a freak collision during a drive to the basket. Curry will undergo tests and evaluation as a timetable has yet to be set for how long the star player will be on the shelf.

ESPN reports that Curry, 31, collided with Phoenix Suns big man Aron Baynes while making a drive towards the basket. Baynes, attempting to take a charge, fell on Curry’s left hand and the pain from the injury was apparent right away. What makes this a tough injury is the Warriors are already missing Klay Thompson due to ACL surgery and talented big man Kevon Looney is also out for a few more games.

The Suns beat out the Warriors 121-110, handing the California team a 1-3 record at the moment. Coach Steve Kerr addressed the media after the game stating that while the loss of Curry and Thompson are tough, the team is moving ahead in an attempt to find what pieces are in place to hopefully salvage their season.

As one of the more stacked teams in the NBA, the Warriors have a cast of younger players who have been waiting in line to get more playing time and that opportunity will now present itself according to comments made by team owner Joe Lacob.

D.L. Chandler Posted 6 hours ago

