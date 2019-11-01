CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fif Politics: 50 Cent Chops It Up With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lawmakers Regarding Diversity

The rapper and mogul was in Washington to meet with lawmakers about increasing diversity and opportunity in entertainment.

World premiere of 'Power' Season 5 - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Although 50 Cent might be the last person many would expect to be making a visit to Washington’s Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers, do remember that he is one of the savviest business minds around. The G-Unit mogul sat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to address the issue of diversity in the entertainment world.

The Hill reports that the artist born Curtis Jackson was in Washington on Wednesday (October 30) to discuss representation and diversity issues. The outlet also adds that Fif was also there to lobby on behalf of the Starz network to remain on Comcast/Xfinity’s service, which airs his popular Power series.

It appears that 50 Cent has some support from lawmakers as Rep. Bobby Rush tweeted out support for Power and Starz, while also saluting Fif and actress Naturi Naughton, who joined in the Washington visit.

The results of the meeting aren’t readily available but in a photo alongside Speaker Pelosi, Fif promised, “Big Changes Coming.”

View this post on Instagram

My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi – Big Changes Coming

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

 

Photo: WENN

Fif Politics: 50 Cent Chops It Up With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lawmakers Regarding Diversity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close