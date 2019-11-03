CLOSE
Test
Even the best of couples go through challenging times
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
Homophobic Commissioner Goes On Racist Rant About How…
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen…
Kanye’s Pastor Says He’s ‘So Excited To Study…
Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word…
Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The…
Deeper Than Rap: SIR Explains How He Formed…
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
Happy Anniversary: 5 of the Obamas’ Cutest Moments
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks…
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…
The Most Outrageous Things To Come Out Of…
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…
Huge queues of traffic on the roads near Hastings in East Sussex as sun seekers make for the coast during heatwave.
Grandma Uses Hair Dryer As Radar Gun To…
Cop Will Receive No Punishment For Killing An…
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
Condoleezza Rice Wants You To Stop Calling People…
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Black Woman Entrepreneur Raises $1 Million In Venture Capital Funding For Hair Care Company

NaturAll Club delivers fresh handmade hair products on a monthly basis.

Black women are thriving in the realm of entrepreneurship despite the obstacles they face when it comes to securing capital for their business ventures. Research shows that although less than one percent of Black women entrepreneurs receive venture capital funding, they are the fastest-growing group of business owners in the country. Hair care entrepreneur Muhga Eltigani is one of the many female founders making power moves in business. According to Inc., the NaturAll Club founder recently became one of about 50 Black women in the country to raise $1 million in funding.

Eltigani founded NaturAll Club in 2015. The natural hair care subscription platform delivers fresh handmade hair products on a monthly basis. Some of the products include Fresh Avocado Deep Conditioner, Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum, and a handmade flaxseed gel. Last year Eltigani won $500,000 in a startup competition but decided to turn down the prize because it would have required her to move her Philadelphia-based company to Buffalo, New York. She wanted to wait for an opportunity that was in alignment with her brand.

Her patience paid off and she received an investment from New Voices Fund CEO Richelieu Dennis. Dennis initially made a $1 million investment and after plans for Eltigani’s company grew, he decided to invest another $4 million. Dennis is dedicated to ensuring that women of color entrepreneurs have access to venture capital funding. “The facts about investments in women of color entrepreneurs, particularly black women, are astonishing,” Dennis told the news outlet. “Entrepreneurship among women of color has increased more than 320 percent, but less than 1 percent of those women receive access to the funding needed to sustain and grow their businesses. This is unacceptable.”

Several individuals are stepping up to address the funding gap for Black women. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam teamed up with entrepreneur Arian Simone to launch the Fearless Fund; a $5 million venture capital fund to support startups created by women of color.

SEE ALSO:

Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture Capital Fund For Black Women Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture Capital

Dubai World Cup

Stars Celebrate Halloween By Honoring Black Icons

8 photos Launch gallery

Stars Celebrate Halloween By Honoring Black Icons

Continue reading Stars Celebrate Halloween By Honoring Black Icons

Stars Celebrate Halloween By Honoring Black Icons

[caption id="attachment_3892074" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Francois Nel / Getty[/caption] Halloween is in full swing and per usual, celebrities are partaking in the festivities. This year, many of them are celebrating the holiday by dressing up as their favorite Black icons. Beyoncé is one star who's made a big event out of honoring her inspirations over the years. The singer broke the Internet back in 2017 when she dressed up as Lil Kim. From there on out, she continued honoring legends, including Toni Braxton, Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner, and Lisa Bonet. There's no word yet on who Beyoncé will be this year, but already celebrities are following in her footsteps by organizing whole photoshoots for their icon-inspired Halloween costumes. Beyoncé already received her nod thanks to Ciara. The entertainer reenacted Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Apesh*t" music video with her husband Russell Wilson. The two even made a video for the occasion, fully embodying the aura of Bey and Jay-Z. To complete the scene, they had a framed photo of Barack and Michelle Obama behind them. "From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!%," wrote Ciara. https://www.instagram.com/p/B4PfwszlfC5/   Rising star Normani also honored her idol when she dressed up as Naomi Campbell. According to E! News, Normani channelled a 1990s look where Campbell modeled an Azzedine Alaïa curve-hugging leopard-print bodysuit. https://www.instagram.com/p/B4Q4Q-RFvcj/   Campbell seemed to approve. She reposted Normani's look on Instagram writing, "Love this @normani 🙌🏾♥️ Gorgeous remake of this @azzedinealaiaofficial @herbritts 😘Happy Halloween!" https://www.instagram.com/p/B4Q631JHoLT/   Gabrielle Union also recently hosted a Halloween and birthday shindig, so celebrities came out as some notable figures. One person who went all the way was Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross who transformed into Compton rapper and producer DJ Quik.  "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," wrote Ross on Instagram. "Facial hair courtesy of my @glossier Brow Flick. Thank you Gab for such a fun party. Happy early birthday to us!" https://www.instagram.com/p/B4KiO8FlMLl/   DJ Quik also seemed to approve with a repost on Instagram, writing, "@traceeellisross as yours truly for Halloween. s/o @gabunion." The cast of "The Real" took things to the next level when they celebrated high fashion and the stars who wear it. The co-hosts took on iconic moments from the Met Gala with Jeannie Mai honoring Rihanna and Loni Love honoring Lizzo. Meanwhile Tamera Mowry-Housley took on Katy Perry while Adrienne Bailon paid respect to Lady Gaga.  https://www.instagram.com/p/B4SaLYnH8eM/   For more recreations of iconic moments in Black history, check out more stars paying tribute to their icons with the photos below.

Black Woman Entrepreneur Raises $1 Million In Venture Capital Funding For Hair Care Company  was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close