Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son, Says Baby Mama Scammed Him & Her Husband

Lil Rel Howery is smack dab in the middle of an ugly custody battle regarding his young son, and it appears that the mother has been running a major league scam. The woman, who claimed she left her husband, was indeed very much still married and even said that the baby boy wasn’t fathered by Howery but tests proved otherwise.

TMZ reports that Howery, 39, says that a woman named LeChez Davis claimed that he was the father of her son and also granted the boy his last name. However, it’s come out in court documents that Davis was still married to her husband which she claimed was a done deal, and also painted the picture that the son was actually his and not Howery’s.

After a paternity test, it’s come out that Howery is indeed the father of the boy and discovered that Davis didn’t give the child his last name and instead used the husband’s last name on the birth certificate.

As a result, Howery is demanding sole custody of his son citing a “nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud.”

Howery is currently awaiting a ruling on the matter.

