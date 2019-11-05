John Witherspoon Almost Turned Down The Role Of “Grandad” On The Boondocks

There’s a saying when a comedian dies, the world gets a little less funny. That’s what happened when John Witherspoon, better known by his name on The Wayans Brothers Pops, died on October 29th. Two of his most notable roles are playing Craig’s Dad in the movie “Friday” Willie Jones, and his role as “Grandad” in The Boondocks TV series.

John David “J.D.” Witherspoon recently took to Twitter to share a fun fact about the time his dad almost turned down the role of “Grandad” on the hit show The Boondocks.

“True story, my Dad almost passed up on the role of grandad at first,” J.D. recalled on Twitter, Saturday. “He asked me ‘JD you ever heard of this thing called The Boondocks?’ I heard him say that and BUGGED OUT! I told him ‘you gotta take this job!’ And he did.”

Here’s my family at the premier of the The Boondocks. True story my Dad almost passed up on the role of grandad at first. He asked me “JD you ever heard of this thing called The Boondocks?” I heard him say that and BUGGED OUT! I told him “you gotta take this job!” And he did 😊 pic.twitter.com/o7ok5I1UuQ — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) November 3, 2019

Thankfully JD convinced his father to take the role and as a result we were graced with his voice on The Boondocks for all four seasons.

Aaron McGruder took to the shows official IG page to share words about the man whose voice is so special.

“John let me borrow his wonderful, magical voice…and now I’ve lost part of my own. I will miss him as both fan and friend.”

As part of JD’s grieving, he has been kind enough to share some of him and his father’s most intimate moments. He shared this video of him and his father making random vine videos.

Okay, so I was going through my Dads phone, and found these random ass videos of us & just thought I would share. The last few of them are us doing different takes making him a Vine video 🤣 Love u Pops, Miss You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tyPAmwhRiP — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) November 4, 2019

John Witherspoon is survived by his wife, and his two sons, JD, and Alexander.

"Yitadee": Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon 15 photos Launch gallery "Yitadee": Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon 1. Fresh Prince of Belair- Season 4 - Harder They Fall 1 of 15 2. 'The Boondocks' Grandad's Moments Season 1 2 of 15 3. Boomerang (9/9) Movie CLIP - You Got to Coordinate (1992) HD 3 of 15 4. JAY-Z - I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) 4 of 15 5. House Party - Public enema!!!! 5 of 15 6. Field Mob - Sick Of Being Lonely (John Witherspoon Dialogue Only) 6 of 15 7. Hollywood Shuffle - Winky Dinky Dog & HO CAKE! 7 of 15 8. When My Love Goes Bang Bang Bang 8 of 15 9. Friday (film) Kitchen Scene 9 of 15 10. Friday - Craigs Dad Toilet Scene 1 10 of 15 11. Soul Plane 11 of 15 12. Vampire in Brooklyn - DOG SCENE 12 of 15 13. Do Steroids! 13 of 15 14. Friday Gun Talk 14 of 15 15. Black Jesus (Adult Swim) "King of Kings" 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading “Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon "Yitadee": Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon [caption id="attachment_102043" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] It's been two days since the passing of John Witherspoon, and the gaping hole his death left will be hard to fill in the entertainment industry. During his storied acting career, Witherspoon shared the screen with many big names such as Will Smith, Ice Cube, The Wayan's Brothers, Robert Townsend, Eddie Murphy, JAY-Z, and more. While most would be intimidated, Witherspoon or Pops, as he was affectionately known as always managed to either add or steal a scene with his gift for comedic timing. When Witherspoon graced televisions or movie screens, it was always a guaranteed laugh. Whether it was his him telling Marcus Graham how to coordinate. Breaking out his signature "bang, bang, bang" during the hilarious dinner table scene in the cult classic Boomerang. Witherspoon never failed to get tear-inducing chuckles out of you. His performance in the film Friday as Ice Cube's dog catching plus penny-pinching father will always resonate with fans as well. Even on the small screen, Witherspoon shined with his portrayal as Pops on the sitcom The Wayans Bros or guest spots like playing Augustus Adams in an episode of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Witherspoon also lent his talents to the Hip-Hop community with memorable cameos as well. One that stands out, in particular, is him surrounded by curvy models in Hov's I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) visual. Witherspoon's iconic voice was also vital in breathing life into his jokes and delivery, that's why it helped make Robert Jebediah Freeman from The Boondocks a fan-favorite among fans of the animated show. Its no doubt Pops will be missed; the reaction to the news of his passing from fans, colleagues, and loved ones proves that much. His legacy will live forever through his timeless contributions to the entertainment world. You can reflect on his greatness in the gallery below by reliving his most memorable moments. Photo: NBC / Getty

John Witherspoon Almost Turned Down The Role Of “Grandad” On The Boondocks was originally published on cassiuslife.com