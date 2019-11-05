CLOSE
National
HomeNational

K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie View A&M Homecoming

 

K Camp stopped by The Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar to promote his upcoming project KISS 5. On October 25th, K Camp tweeted that he will drop the project if he gets a verse from J. Cole. His fans went crazy tagging & tweeting at Cole, but with Cole recently saying he’s on a feature hiatus, K realizes it may be a tall task. He breaks down what record he wants Cole on, but assures us he has some other major features lined-up just incase Cole doesn’t come through.

Being K. Camp is from Atlanta, the conversation of Tyler Perry’s new studio came up. They discuss if he would ever like to do any acting, and what film would he want to create. Tyler Perry isn’t the only one building their own space, as K. Camp explains he just finished building his own studio in ATL.

While on the topic of new music, they had to talk about the new “Homecoming” freestyle over Da Baby’s”Intro” instrumental that Camp just dropped. If you weren’t familiar, K. Camp began trending quickly after some students from Prairie View A&M expressed their issues with him being named the homecoming performer. K Camp decided not to do the show, and leveraged the whole incident into a win for himself by trending on Twitter and increased streams in his music.

Watch the full interview with DJ Caesar and K Camp and be on the look out for KISS 5!

K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie View A&M Homecoming  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close