CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip

Weedmaps Museum of Weed Exclusive Preview Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The fall out from T.I.’s disturbing reveal about taking his daughter to the gynecologist continues. The two podcast hosts that gave the Atlanta rapper his megaphone on this occasion have apologized for not pushing back on his ghastly rhetoric.

Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast, admit they should have said more than just awkwardly laugh while Tip detailed taking his daughter on yearly visit to the OBI-GYN to ensure her virginity.

The duo issued a statement on their socials basically saying, “Our bad.”

“To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to start off by saying that we sincerely apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic,” reads the start of the mea culpa.

Mind you, the laughter didn’t seem all that awkward, and the topic was discussed for a couple of minutes. But, we’ll give them the benefit of a doubt.

They added, “We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment.”

Ya think? But to their credit, at least they have apologized. It’s still been radio silence on Tip’s end. That’s how you know the gregarious Atlanta rapper is aware he done f*cked up, and is trying to figure out how to make amends.

While the episode has been taken down, but this is the Internets, where everything, including this now infamous podcast episode, is forever. Peep Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham full statement below.

Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close