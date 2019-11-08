CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating Model Lauren Wood [PHOTOS]

Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform

Source: Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) / Odell Beckham In Browns uniform Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sorry ladies but Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly off the market – so, thirst with caution.

The now 27-year-old superstar wide receiver appears to be dating model Lauren Wood after she posted a photo of the two together in bed on his birthday earlier this week. TMZ, of course, got the scoop and says Wood has been spotted at Browns games supporting him and even hanging out with his mom.

Until this week though, their relationship had been rather quiet but leave it to IG and public displays of affection to make it known.

Peep more photos of Lauren after the jump!

Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating Model Lauren Wood [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close