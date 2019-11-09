CLOSE
Test
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie…
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
Even the best of couples go through challenging times
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
Homophobic Commissioner Goes On Racist Rant About How…
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen…
Kanye’s Pastor Says He’s ‘So Excited To Study…
Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word…
Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The…
Deeper Than Rap: SIR Explains How He Formed…
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
Happy Anniversary: 5 of the Obamas’ Cutest Moments
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks…
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged Families

"Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we've found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive,” said James.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been dedicated to improving the lives of youth and their families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Months after the one-year anniversary of the creation of his I Promise School for at-risk children, James has now announced that he will be adding transitional housing for the families of students that are facing financial hardships, CNN reported.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is teaming up with Graduate Hotels for the initiative. The company—which is known for the development of hand-crafted boutique hotels near colleges and universities throughout the country—will restore a residential building in the Highland Square community. The building—which is located minutes away from the I Promise School—is slated for completion by July 2020.

James, who has utilized his platform to speak out on several social and political issues and has been a fierce advocate for the improvement of education, believes that the success of the students is dependent on having a solid foundation at home. “Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive — if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” he told the news outlet. “We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.”

Graduate Hotel CEO Ben Weprin is excited to team up with James and his foundation for this impactful project. “It’s humbling to see the change they are affecting on a daily basis and we’re honored to be a part of the journey,” he said.

James has also been focused on fighting food insecurity. He joined forces with Walmart for a campaign to spread awareness about hunger in America and opened a pantry for underprivileged families at his I Promise School.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James Surprises Student With Back-To-School Shopping Spree

LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved Communities

Black For Trump rally in Atlanta 11/8/19

The 'Blacks For Trump' Rally Was Just As Sunken As You'd Imagine

10 photos Launch gallery

The 'Blacks For Trump' Rally Was Just As Sunken As You'd Imagine

Continue reading The ‘Blacks For Trump’ Rally Was Just As Sunken As You’d Imagine

The 'Blacks For Trump' Rally Was Just As Sunken As You'd Imagine

[caption id="attachment_3892955" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Donald Trump's attempt to maintain his select few Black supporters was in full swing this Friday with the launch of the Black Voices for Trump Coalition in Atlanta. Folks arrived at the Georgia World Congress Center in their "Blacks For Trump" t-shirts and red MAGA hats to prove just how low the sunken place can go. Many poured into the venue anticipating Trump's speech to his Black (and some White) supporters. https://twitter.com/aungeliquefox5/status/1192829766577139719?s=20   The usual sunken suspects were also present, including MAGA minions, Diamond and Silk, Katrina Pierson, Pastor Darrell Scott, Paris Dennard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece Alveda King.  Trump's visit to Atlanta didn't come without resistance, however. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, protests began in the morning with a press conference where State Sen. Nikema Williams described Trump as bringing his "backwards agenda to Georgia to pretend like his actions haven’t been a disaster for the Black community and marginalized communities across this entire country.” She continued: “In Georgia, we know better on issues from healthcare, to criminal justice, to education to basic respect, Donald Trump has failed to be a president for all Americans, especially Americans from marginalized background. Donald Trump's administration has made an all out assault on people of color." Trump continually polls low for Black people with a 2016 report stating that 8% of Black voters in the U.S. cast their ballots for Trump. A recent poll by The Associated Press - NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that only 4% of Black people think Trump's policies and actions have helped Black people. Yet, Trump still believes he's doing something. When he took to the podium for his speech at the World Congress Center (amid chants of "four more years!" from the crowd), he said, "We've never done better than we're doing now." He then went on to list selective data about how Black unemployment rates and Black poverty rates are at a record low without giving context as to how both trends were already going down before he was president. Trump then railed against his usual Democrat opponents, claiming they haven't done anything for Black people. At one point he even had the nerve to say, "I deal with the crooked politicians all the time," as if he's currently not under investigation for possible impeachment. But of course, the Black people in the audience just ate up all of Trump's claims. The sunken place hit a new low. For Twitter's reaction to the shenanigans, scroll down for the funniest commentary.

LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged Families  was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close