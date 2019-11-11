CLOSE
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Other nominees include Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers.

OutKast has played an integral part in shaping the landscape of hip-hop culture. The rap duo will be honored for their contributions to music in a major way. According to Pitchfork, the Atlanta-based rappers have been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Andre 3000 and Big Boi were instrumental in making Southern hip-hop mainstream. Their 1994 debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik became certified platinum within a year of its release. Their other albums ATLiens and Aquemini both topped the charts and went platinum and double platinum respectively. In 2003 their Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album made its debut at number one.  They’ve also seen success with singles like “Ms. Jackson,” “B.O.B.,” “Rosa Parks,” “Hey Ya,” and “The Way You Move.”

If inducted, the Georgia natives will be honored at the 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 11, 2020, in New York City. Other nominees include Mariah Carey, The Neptunes, Motown A&R director William “Mickey” Stevenson, and The Isley Brothers. “The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world,” read the organization’s website.

News about the nomination comes after the city of Atlanta unveiled a mural paying homage to the rappers. The mural—which is located in Little Five Points—was created by artist JEKS. The project was a collaborative effort between a mural project called the Outer Space Project and the fashion boutique WISH ATL. “The response has been phenomenal,” Malachi Garcia, who serves as the special events director at WISH, told CNN. “WISH itself is like a landmark, but when you pair it with the greatest rap duo of all time, it’s kind of overwhelming.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Da Art Of Storytellin’:’ University To Offer OutKast Course

13 Fire Photos Of Andre 3000’s Style Over The Years

Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3

John Legend's #MeToo Conscious Christmas Remake Faces Criticism

[caption id="attachment_3763878" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] John Legend has finally dropped his cover of the Christmas song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" featuring Kelly Clarkson and already, some people don't approve. When the remake was announced back in October it was revealed that Legend would be tweaking the lyrics because the original version sung by Dean Martin and Marilyn Maxwell insinuated date rape. Part of the original lyrics, which have Maxwell leading and Martin responding, reads: "The neighbors might think (Baby, it's bad out there) Say, what's in this drink? (No cab's to be had out there) I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now) To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell) I ought to say, "No, no, no, sir" (Mind if I move in closer?) At least I'm gonna say that I tried (What's the sense of hurtin' my pride?)" Legend has been a consistent male voice in the #MeToo movement, which shines light on victims of sexual assault and abuse. Many people held their breath to see if he'd update the lyrics to a dated song and he met people's expectations. The singer enlisted comedian Natasha Rothwell to help him rework the lyrics, so now they read: "What will my friends think? (It's your body and your choice) If I have one more drink? (It's your body and your choice) Ooh you really know how (Your eyes are like starlight now) To cast a spell (One look at you and then I fell) I ought to say, "No, no, no, sir" (Then you really ought to go, go, go) At least I'm gonna say that I tried (Well, Murray, he just pulled up outside)" [youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I776VyXJab4&w=560&h=315]   Once the song was officially released on Friday, surely some folks who advocate for the #MeToo movement were satisfied. However, there were a select few people who weren't willing to break from tradition and they labeled Legend's lyrics as too politically correct or even too "woke." Even before the song was released, the daughter of Dean Martin, Deana Martin, slammed Legend's remake. "You do not change the lyrics to the song," Martin told "Good Morning America". "I think what he's done is, he's stealing the thunder from [composer] Frank Loesser's song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one, but don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song." Check out some of the other reactions to Legend and Clarkson's remake below.

