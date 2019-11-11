CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After N-Word Tirade In Tennessee Popeyes

The friend chicken chain is enduring quite a bit of bad press since the return of its popular sandwich.

US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and allegedly using the n-word. The bodyslam was caught on video and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

KABC reports that the incident took place inside a Popeyes in the town of Columbia last week. According to witnesses, the 55-year-old woman was angry over a charge on her bill and got into with staff when she let the slur go. While one of the employees reportedly warned her that her language could have consequences, Deriance Hughes apparently followed the woman out of the store and proceeded to body slam her to the concrete.

The woman’s attorney says that the woman suffered broken ribs and a broken knee. Hughes was slapped with aggravated assault charges. This comes after a white man caught the universal beatdown inside a Popeyes for vigorously yelling the n-word five times in the restaurant that was full of Black people not having it.

Check out footage of the WWE-styled body slam outside the Tennessee Popeyes. We do warn that the image might be disturbing to some so proceed with caution.

Photo: Getty

White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After N-Word Tirade In Tennessee Popeyes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close