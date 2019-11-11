CLOSE
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At 38

The circumstances surrounding the death of the #2 pick in the 2003 NFL draft are still yet unknown.

Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions - November 24, 2005

Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number of still-developing reports. Circumstances surrounding the passing of the former Michigan State University standout are still yet unknown.

TMZ Sports reports:

One of the people conforming his death is former Michigan State teammate Chris Baker.

“Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers,” Baker said.

“Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck.”

Rogers was selected by the Detroit Lions and flashed huge potential — catching 22 passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns during his first 5 games of the ’03 season. But, he suffered a broken clavicle, which ended his rookie campaign.

The outlet adds that Rogers reportedly struggled with an addiction to pain medication after he suffered another broken clavicle in the 2004 season and was cut by the Lions for good in 2006.

As this story develops, we’ll return with updates.

Photo: Getty

