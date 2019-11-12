CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Deyjah Harris Unfollows ‘Hymen Checking’ Father T.I. On Instagam After Outrage

Harris also is not following Tip's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, or her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins.

Deyjah Harris Unfollows Her Father, T.I. On Instagram

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Deyjah Harris hasn’t said anything publically about her father, Clifford T.I. Harris and his ‘hymen checking’ ways, but she did send a signal socially. E! News is reporting she unfollowed her dad on Instagram following the outrage.

The 18-year-old has been quiet while the internet and celebs have been dragging the rapper up and down their timelines for revealing on the Ladies Like Us  podcast that he attends annual gynecologist appointments to “check her hymen.” However, reportedly, she is letting her dad know that she doesn’t agree with having her “virginity checked” in the most gen-z way possible by unfollowing him on the gram according to E! News.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Harris also is not following Tip’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, or her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins.

Harris has also liked a series of Tweets that immediately followed him revealing the trips to the gynecologist, calling him his actions “controlling,” “possessive,” and “disgusting.” She even acknowledged all of the support she had received from fans telling them, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” in a Tweet.

It’s unclear as to when Dejah unfollowed her dad, Tiny, and stepsister or if she was following them in the first place. Maybe T.I. will take this is a strong signal that his daughter is upset with him and that his actions were indeed reprehensible.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Deyjah Harris Unfollows ‘Hymen Checking’ Father T.I. On Instagam After Outrage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close