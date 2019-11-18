CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Big Boi’s Head Engineer RENEGADE EL REY Releases “See Me” Audio + Music Video

Meet RENEGADE EL REY… Artist, writer and engineer, and as of lately one of the rising stars under the wing of the legendary Big Boi of Outkast!

In addition to being Stankonia studios head engineer, Memphis, TN’s own RENEGADE EL REY is an artist and writer that has been writing, recording, and performing alongside Big Boi for a while.

RENEGADE EL REY recently released a new single called “See Me” produced by Ble$$ed and J Wise under the Southern Eagle Music Group LLC imprint. RENEGADE EL REY is seeking to ensure his place amongst the elite. 

Watch the cinematic visual below!

 

