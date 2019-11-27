Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up

This year, the anticipation for Thanksgiving kicked off with the #UNameItChallenge cut from a snippet of pastor Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” sermon.
But last year we almost keeled over from the funny, vivid messages made with the hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and gifs started rolling, they just wouldn’t stop.
Let’s take a look back at some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.
https://twitter.com/YngMCcoy/status/669154045689360384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
