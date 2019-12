For the Third consecutive year our very own Reec (@ReecSwiney) & K-Camp (@kcamp) treated the city to a free celeb basketball game. It was a PACKED HOUSE. shout-out to everyone who was a part of this event.

Over a thousand people were in attendance and everyone got in for free courtesy of Positive American Youth, The Campsgiving Foundation and Riverside Epicenter. It was a day filled with celebrity basketball action, performances by Xtreme Cheer Gym and The South Cobb Jr. Eagles Cheer Squads.

