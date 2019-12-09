Chucky Thompson Interview | Why Am I Hear?

| 12.09.19
Producer Chucky Thompson Talks One Sweet Day Remix, Stevie J, Puff, Biggie, Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Faith Evans on 93.9 WKYS digital series “Why Am I Hear?”

Successful R&B/Hip-Hop producer Chucky Thompson sat down with Zeplyn Tillman of 939 WKYS to detail his time as a member of the notorious Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” in-house producers team, early days coming from D.C. and more…In this interview, you can hear Thompson speak on giving the keys to Stevie J early-on in his induction. “Puff wouldn’t agree with me, but Stevie was actually brought in to replace me; It was cool, I felt like we were building a house,” he stated. In addition, he talks about working and balancing his musical “sisters” Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans’s musical styles and the label’s unique accent. Thompson stated, “Nobody is the same, but those records were done with Puff, so I’m bringing alive his vision and distinct sound.”

Thompson also sheds light on working with Mariah Carey and her legendary “One Sweet Day” track in the late 90s. “She/they sent over 96 tracks of vocals, I never saw that before; [Overall], I enjoyed working with her,” he stated and laughed. Ultimately, breakout star Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” surpassed Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as the longest continuous charting single on Billboard.

Elsewhere during this insightful interview, Chucky touches on Dr. Dre’s influence on the east coast, producing for Nas, and collaborating with Biggie on their platinum single “Big Poppa,” and working with a young Usher.

See the Clips below to see Excerpts of the Interview and Listen to the Full Interview on All Podcasts Platforms at this Link: https://apple.co/37r5hZl

