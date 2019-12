“I had to find motivation within myself”

Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report recently chopped it up with Brooklyn’s own Troy Ave about life, music, and entrepreneurship. Troy Ave just released his latest project ‘White Christmas 7’ and is currently fighting for his freedom. During the conversation, Troy Ave speaks on raising 2 boys, BMF, and the independent hustle.

Listen to Troy Ave ‘White Christmas 7’ https://album.link/us/i/1490038741

