CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commercial

The 28th Annual American Music Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Today marks 27 years since  Dr. Dre dropped one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time with The Chronic.

1992 seems like so long ago, but The Chronic has managed to stand the test of time and set the tone for West Coast rap for many generations to come. And to think that labels didn’t believe in the classic record!

According to Rolling Stone:

Dr. Dre recorded The Chronic without a distribution deal in place for the newly formed Death Row Records, and then shopped the completed album, cover art and all, to multiple major labels. But even coming off the chart-topping success of N.W.A’s swan song EFIL4ZAGGIN, labels were shy about paying Death Row’s asking price, taking on Dre’s legal issues with Ruthless Records, or releasing a gangsta-rap album at the height of media hysteria about explicit lyrics.

Being the innovator that he is, Dre was always ahead of his time when it came to this music thing. Before Beats headphones took over the world and rappers were selling liquor by the boatload, Dr. Dre had another vision in mind. A cloudy vision. Hit the flip to see that time Dre turned Christmas into a Chronic Christmas.

Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commercial  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close