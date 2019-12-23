Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) Presents The Book: In The Beginning Featuring Bla5er, Blo5k Lil A, Tracy T & 3$Joe [AUDIO]

Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) Presents Book 1: In The Beginning featuring Bla5er, Blo5k Lil A, & Tracy T. Listen to the first ever compilation album by the number 1 major independent record label in Atlanta, LSMG. Bla5er and Blo5k Lil A released their joint mixtape earlier this year called ‘Tha 5’, which heated up the streets with their breakout single “Feels Good”. Now the powerhouse label is back with new music from Bla5er, Blo5k Lil A, former MMG artist Tracy T, and newcomer, 3$ Joe.

Follow the movement on Instagram:

@blo5k_lila

@_bla5er

@3dollar.joe

@1tracyt

