Too Short Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Can’t Refile

Too Short was accused of sexual assault by a woman who accused the veteran rapper of performing a number of violent sex acts towards her, and she later filed a lawsuit. After prosecutors initially rejected the case, the woman has now filed papers asking the courts to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

Too Short, born Todd Shaw, has publicly stated that the accusations and lawsuit from Teana Louis were nothing short of an extortion attempt and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sided with Too Short after declaring Louis’ case didn’t hold up due to a lack of evidence. Louis then launched a lawsuit, alleging that Too Short performed acts of forced oral sex, sodomy, and vaginal sex against her will.

As TMZ reports, with Louis filing the dismissal without prejudice, she cannot reopen the matter and it is completely settled on both ends. It isn’t known if Too Short and Louis worked something out on the back end, and he has been adamant that Louis was attempting to extort him.

In 2018, the District Attorney’s office threw the case out after investigating the allegations, which Louis claims first took place in 2016 over a period of months. The prosecution went with the assumption that the sexual relationship between the pair was considered consensual.

At one point, Too Short also provided text messages that he aimed to use to prove he was innocent of the crimes Louis accused him of. He also said that sexual activity between them never extended beyond basic foreplay.

Posted December 25, 2019

