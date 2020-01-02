Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Dies Of Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown, died on New Year’s Day of an apparent drug overdose during celebrations of the New Year. According to officials, Gordon had a series of heart attacks after being rushed to the hospital for the overdose. Nick Gordon was only 30 years old.

Many people will remember Gordon and his marriage to Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. He and Bobbi Kristina had a long problem of drug abuse, which ultimately ended in her death as well.

Rest In Peace Nick Gordon, prayers go out to his family and friends.

