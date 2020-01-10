It’s award season; which means celebrities are going to be out at pre-“enter the award here” luncheons and events as well as posturing on the red carpet. Of course, we can expect slayage from our favorite style stars like Rihanna and Zendaya; however, we can also expect some newcomers on the ‘Best Dressed’ list. It appears Tiffany Haddish is trying to make these lists by partnering with celebrity stylist Law Roach (who pretty much turned Zendaya into the fashion icon that she is).

Roach is styling the actress for her Like A Boss press tours and screenings. For her DC stop, the beauty wore a GANNI set consisting of a green silk blend with satin, tiger print top and matching skirt. While the outfit would originally set you back almost $700.00, it’s currently on super sale and we’re sharing where to shop!

GET THE LOOK: Tiffany Haddish’s Fresh Tiger Stripe Style Is Currently 50% Off was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Danielle James Posted 2 hours ago

