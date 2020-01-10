June Ambrose Shows Us How To Get Fresh Via Her Instagram Videos

June Ambrose is responsible for some of the most monumental Hip-Hop moments. From Missy Elliott’s patent leather, vinyl suit in the “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video, to all of the looks in Hype Williams classic film ‘Belly’, to Jay Z’s dapper suits from the On The Run Tour, June has added a certain flare to fashion like only she could.

Beyond her diverse styling resume, June always manages to steal the show when she steps out. Known for her oversized hats and quirky glasses, her style is comfortable, eclectic, and full of life. Like most stylists, June gives us the details of the clothes she wears on the red carpet. More recently, the style diva has taken it to another level by showing us how to dress like her via her Instagram posts.

Now if you follow June Ambrose, you know she has a personality like none other. Honestly, that’s what makes these videos fun to watch. Her dope, Look of the Day posts give us insight on how June layers her pieces, accessorizes her outfits, and styles her hair under those enormous hats. The end result is a fly ensemble that looks completely effortless and chic.

If you share June’s style aesthetic, then you’ll enjoy the way she throws unconventional pieces together to make them look like a cohesive statement. If you’re more of a classic chick, these videos will give you ideas on how to spruce up your look with key statement pieces.

Either way, June’s style videos are entertaining to say the least. If you pay close attention, you’ll occasionally get mooned in the process of her getting dressed. I’m to too sure I can pull off her looks, but I’ll definitely tune in to see how that stylish brain of hers works.

