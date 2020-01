Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Candiace didn’t hold back discussing mental health and breaking the stigma behind mental health. She talked about an event heading to D.C. celebrating mental health awareness the Viribus ball.

Candiace also dished Housewives drama so make sure check out the interview!

RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Talks Mental Health and Housewife Drama was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted January 10, 2020

Also On Hot 107.9: