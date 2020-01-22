Orlando Brown Claims Nick Canon Gave Him Oral Sex [VIDEO]

Orlando Brown isn’t shy about hoping on social media and letting the world know about his private life, and today is no different. Brown recently took to his instagram account to tell the world that he and Nick Canon allegedly used to get it in. According to Brown, Nick Canon gave Brown oral sex while they were younger and that it’s something Nick is still into. There is no evidence to back up Brown’s claims, but social media has been losing their minds.

