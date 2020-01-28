CLOSE
Run-D.M.C. & Aerosmith Perform “Walk This Way” At The Grammys, Pay Homage to Kobe Bryant

Rest In Power to Kobe Bryant and Jam Master Jay...

It was a devastating Sunday afternoon as news spread that the legendary Kobe Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a tragic helicopter accident and while the world struggled to process the horrible news, the Grammys gave us something to smile about for a few minutes.

Surprising the audience in attendance and viewers across the board, music icons Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith unexpectedly reunited on the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to perform their classic cut “Walk This Way.” After being blessed with the MusiCares Person of the Year honor, Aerosmith performed their fan favorite hit “Living On The Edge,” before Run-D.M.C. busted through a wall to rock the house with their classic 80’s duet. With the crowd grooving to the beat and a Kobe Bryant jersey waving in the air, the performance helped elevate some of the grief that hung over the night if only for a while.

Check out a clip of the performance below and never forget that life is too precious to ever take it for granted.

