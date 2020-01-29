CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
OJ Da Juiceman Talks Reuniting With Gucci, Getting Booed In NYC, Writing Music, & Living With Diabetes

Gucci Mane Invades 'The Whoolywood Shuffle'

“Whatever you doing in life just stay 1000 at it and God gon bless you” (OJ Da Juiceman)

Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report recently caught up with trap legend, OJ Da Juiceman for a new edition of ‘Conversations with Lalaa’. During the sit down conversation, OJ speaks on releasing his back catalog of music to streaming sites, still writing his music instead of freestyling, and remaining an independent artist. OJ also opened up about reuniting with his longtime friend, Gucci Mane and thoughts on his work ethic since being released from prison in 2016. OJ Da Juiceman also recalls getting hate from making the 2010 XXL Freshman list, getting booed at BB Kings in NYC in 2011, and living life with diabetes.

