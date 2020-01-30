CLOSE
Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy

Pastor Troy & Mozarella Sticks were trending last night after the rapper decided to share his opinion on why he doesn’t have a Grammy and #LilNasX does. Things went left pretty quickly and people weighed in on both sides of the argument.

 

Lil Nas clapped back with multiple social media responses. See the full exchange below.

 

 

 

