Pastor Troy & Mozarella Sticks were trending last night after the rapper decided to share his opinion on why he doesn’t have a Grammy and #LilNasX does. Things went left pretty quickly and people weighed in on both sides of the argument.

Lil Nas clapped back with multiple social media responses. See the full exchange below.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted January 30, 2020

Also On Hot 107.9: