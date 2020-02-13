Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy [Exclusive Video]

The legend of Harriet Tubman as the “Moses of her people” is almost as large as Moses himself with her heroic tales of being the most well-known conductor of the famed Underground Railroad and emancipator of slaves with films, books, and even a consideration to become the face of the $20 dollar bill.
For this Black History Month, we spoke to Tubman’s descendent Rita Daniels (Tubman’s great, great, great grand-niece) about how her famous ancestor’s legacy affects her personally and what her family is doing to keep Tubman’s legacy at the forefront.
Check out the video below…