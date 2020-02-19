Body Found Of Missing Fort Valley Student Anitra Gunn [VIDEO]

Authorities have found the body of missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn. According to police, Gunn went missing on Valentine’s Day after texting her father earlier that day to wish him a happy Valentine’s. Police were called after her friends and family could’t get a hold of the young college student.

Anitra Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line. Police are still investigating, but Gunn’s boyfriend is a person of interest. No one has been arrested as of yet. Anitra Gunn was 23 year’s old.

