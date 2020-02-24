CLOSE
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Memorialized Across L.A. In Murals

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of life will feature music tributing the Hall Of Famer, and will look back on his amazing legacy as a player and father.

RELATED: Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

Limited number of tickets were sold and there is no word if Vanessa and the kids will attend, but the world will certainly be watching and mourning.

Check out the live stream below.

