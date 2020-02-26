Atlanta Artist Blo5k Lil A Releases “Feel It Up” Music Video

CLOSE
Blo5k Lil A is a rapper from Atlanta, GA, 1/2 of rap duo Blo5k along with Blo5k Fatt. Lil A’s style is raw, fun, aggressive, and melodic. He is known for his catchy hooks and even caught the attention of major record labels and FM radio stations throughout Georgia and the Midwest with his 2015 single, “Its Time”, produced by Wheezy Beats & B-Racks.

Lil A & Fatt have released collective 3 mixtapes, ‘Blo5k Muzik’, ‘Gang’ & ‘Blo5k Muzik 2’ and has recorded music with Trouble, 2 Crucial, Stuey Rock, Yung Ralph, and Shawty Redd. Now a solo act, Lil A is now gearing up to release his debut solo project executive produced by Quay Global under Last Supper Music Group (LSMG).

In 2019, Blo5k Lil A was featured on a joint mixtape with fellow Atlanta artist Bla5er titled, ‘Tha 5’, and they also released a label compilation project featuring $Dollar Joe and Tracy T titled, ‘Book 1: In The Beginning’.

“Feel It Up” is Lil A’s solo track from the complication project produced by Rey South & MannnThunderr.

Instagram: @Blo5k_LilA https://www.instagram.com/blo5k_lila/

Label: Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) @LSMG_LLC

https://album.link/us/i/1491330537

