Russ once rapped that he likes it women built like Doja Cat. But then an inebriated Doja Cat got on Instagram Live yelled that she wants to f*ck the “Best on Earth” rapper.

Russ visits the Hot 107.9 studios to sit with the Durtty Boyz to talk about if he reciprocates Doja Cat’s desires and he gives some dope behind-the-scenes of his lit ass life.

Also On Hot 107.9: