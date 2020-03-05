CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Street Money Boochie Talks Bankroll Fresh, ‘In Bank We Trust’ Album and Delay, & Continuing A Legacy

Durtty Boyz - Famous Friday 4/24/15

Source: Michael Adeyeye / StarterCAM

Street Money Boochie is a rapper from Summerhill, Zone 3 of Atlanta, GA. He is also known for being the late, Bankroll Fresh’s cousin and business partner. In a new interview on The Progress Report Podcast, Boochie talks Bankroll Fresh’s album, ‘In Bank We Trust’ getting his name from Bankroll’s mom, working with Timbaland, and details how Street Money Worldwide began.

