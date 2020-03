According to authorities all Fulton Country schools will be closed tomorrow after and employee of the school district tested positive for COVID-19. Schools closed early today, and will not open until possibly later in the week.

Office building in the Fulton Country might also be closed. Officials have scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. to discuss in detail the containment strategy.

BREAKING NEWS: Fulton County School was informed that we we have an employee with a confirmed case of Coronavirus. Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools.#fox5atl — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 9, 2020

