CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA: DEC 07 Suns at Rockets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In a shocking development, the NBA has announced that it is suspending games following the conclusion of Wednesday’s night play after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive to have to coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar. 11), a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after players walked off the court. Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were listed on the injury report with an illness and according to the league, Gobert tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: RODEOHOUSTON Shut Down Over Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: What The CDC Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close