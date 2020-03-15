Here Are The Locations For Free Meals For All APS Students

FREE MEALS FOR APS STUDENTS Beginning March 16, all Atlanta Public Schools students can received a daily free bagged meal from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at five school sites.

The locations are:

Douglass High School

Cleveland Elementary

Bunche Middle School

Sylvan Middle School

Phoenix Academy (formerly Crim High School)

After that beginning March 23rd, all APS families can report to the above locations from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to receive a bag of shelf stable grocery store items. Please past this post along to anyone who made need it.

