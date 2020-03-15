CLOSE
Georgia Presidential Primary Postponed Until May 19th

Touch Screen Voting Machines

The coronavirus epidemic is changing the calendar for schools, businesses, and now the government at large.

Georgia officials have postponed the March 24th presidential primary due to the spread of the COVID-19. The election will now take place May 19th. Georgia now becomes the second state to postpone their election due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

According to a statement by State Senator Nikema Williams, “Georgians who have already cast their vote in person or by mail for the March 24 primary will be able to vote again in the May 19 primary for the elections already scheduled for that date. If Georgians who have already cast their vote for the March 24 primary do not vote again in the May 19 primary, their votes for the presidential preference primary will still count.”

Elections sites should also still be the same, but make sure you check with your local officials to be sure.

