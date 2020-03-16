CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

5 Things To Do If You Get Stuck At Home Quarantined According To Billy Sorrells [VIDEO]

Billy Sorrells is a man of the people and obviously taking this coronavirus pandemic very seriously. Since multiple states are closing schools, certain areas are being quarantined, and live events are being shut down, Billy wants to give you 5 things you can do in your spare time at home because of the coronavirus scare. Billy is not a doctor of any kind, so take his advice at your own risk!

SEE ALSO: Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push Back Three Major Films Releases

SEE ALSO: Flo & Go Friday – “Not A Germ On Us” [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

5 Things To Do If You Get Stuck At Home Quarantined According To Billy Sorrells [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close