Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Creates $7 Million Fund to Assist Those Impacted by COVID-19

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order creating a $7 million emergency fund to provide assistance to those impacted by COVID-19. The resources are designated to fund emergency assistance to food programs for children and seniors, homeless preparedness, support to small businesses, assistance to hourly wage earners and other areas adversely impacted by COVID-19.

“Our communities are in need of help and we are listening,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This is one step to provide relief and we are going to continue to look for opportunities to help those in need as we go through this together.”

The order allows the Chief Financial Officer to allocate up to $7 million by transferring uncommitted general funds to provide emergency assistance. The funds will be allocated as follows:

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to child food programs

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to senior food programs

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to homeless preparedness

• $1.5 million to support small business continuity

• $1 million for the purchase of technology to support the City’s full telework deployment

• $1.5 million to assist hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City of Atlanta

You can view Mayor Bottoms’ Executive Order online at this link.

The Bottoms Administration has taken a number of actions to combat the COVID-19 health threat.

Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order directing the Commissioner of Watershed Management to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services for any Watershed Management customer due to non-payment for the next sixty (60) days.

The Mayor also issued a directive for the Centers of Hope Afterschool program to continue to provide free meals to all students who rely on them throughout the closure of schools. A list of schools and more information can be found here.

An updated Executive Order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more persons within the City of Atlanta until March 31, 2020. The new Executive Order follows the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

An Executive Order requiring restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, clubs, and other public gathering spots to limit their occupancy to no more than 50 people. Hospital cafeterias and nursing homes are not included in the Executive Order.

An Executive Order temporarily halting the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Parks and Recreation from accepting new applications for permits and special events.

An Executive Order requesting that public partners, such as Atlanta Housing, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., Invest Atlanta and others, establish a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when you are sick.

5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

7. If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials

Recommended CDC safety guidelines can be found online here.

