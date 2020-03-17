CLOSE
Haute Hazmat Couture: Erykah Badu Accepts Award Suited Up Against The ‘Rona

The Neo-Soul songstress was decked out in Louis Vuitton during the Austin Film Society's 20th Annual Texas Film Awards.

20th Anniversary Of The Texas Film Awards

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

First, it was Naomi Campbell showing us the haute hazmat couture look in the face of the ‘Rona pandemic and now it’s Erykah Badu.

Last Friday (March 13) at Austin Film Society’s 20th Annual Texas Film Awards, the Neo Soul songstress may not have been practicing social distancing, but she was doing her best to protect herself from the coronavirus (COVID-19) with this serious lewk.

SOCIAL DISTANCING COUTURE by – E.Badu,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram as she posted a pic of her Contangian ensemble. 

 

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old was first spotted at the Austin Airport in her Louis Vuitton logo and motifs spray-painted suit.

 

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet .

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

 

Badu was in Texas to pick up the Soundtrack Award during the Austin Film Society’s 20th Annual Texas Film Awards. As she accepted her award, she told indie film actress Parker Posey that she wanted to work with her on-screen. 

“I’ve always wanted to do something with you. Right now my team is going to come around and pass out non-disclosure forms because I’m going to share an idea. Parker, I think we should do the new Cheech and Chong movie — me and you,” she said.

20th Anniversary Of The Texas Film Awards

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

We all know folks are serious about fighting off the virus. Last week supermodel Naomi Campbell made headlines for being super extra—cautious—in the airport.

Campbell captioned her photos with “safety first next level” rocking a white suit and matching Away suitcase.

Stay safe out there y’all!

[caption id="attachment_3088555" align="alignleft" width="837"] Source: GETTY/WENN / Getty/WENN[/caption] Thanks to coronavirus, let's just call 2020 the year of canceled! From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala. As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue. Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the "responsible decision." “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote. With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don't know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here's what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can't take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over. Enjoy!

