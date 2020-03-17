CLOSE
Jadakiss Reveals What He Would Tell His Younger Self Before Bad Boy Deal

In a day full of Coronavirus-related news, Jadakiss stepped into the Hot 107.9 studios with only an infectious new album called Ignatius, his 5th solo project.

The LOX rapper chopped it up with Reec to talk about which rappers he was targeting on his latest song “Hunting Season”, if he will ever team back up with Fabolous to drop the next Freddie vs Jason album, and was it like to be a part of Kanye’s Sunday Service. The Yonkers emcee also reflects on his own career and picks his top 5 dream music collaborators, his hardest verse and what he would tell his younger self and his LOX mates the day before they signed their first record deal with Bad Boy.

