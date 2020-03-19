CLOSE
Rapsody Details Her Journey In A Male Dominated Rap Industry [Women’s Month Exclusive]

As we celebrate women’s month, Rapsody is the latest in a line devastating female rappers to grace our speaker boxes.

The North Carolina emcee sat down to talk about her journey coming up as one of the very few women in the male-dominated rap industry. She also shares which women rappers she looked up to the most and how she’s accepted the torch she now has to carry.

Rapsody also talks about what other aspiring women have to do to break in and tip the scales so that there is more representation in rap.

 

 

 

 

 

 

