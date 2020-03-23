CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kenny Lattimore To Perform Monday Afternoon While You Work From Home

#UnsungLiveAtHome

Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Many entertainers have used social media as a way to promote connectivity while the majority of the world can’t leave their homes. From a Debbie Allen hosted dance class to DJ D. Nice’s celebrity-filled Quarantine Party with others sure to follow.

TV One has teamed up with Kenny Lattimore and other artists to bring you Unsung Live: At Home, a series of performances and intimate conversations. Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music Monday, March 23rd at 4 PM EST. His latest album, Vulnerable, is available for download. To watch, follow TV One on Instagram and Facebook to receive notifications. The performance can only be viewed on Facebook and Instagram live streams. Be sure to set a reminder and share the feed. More artists will be announced.

RELATED: “I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed In Beautiful Ceremony

RELATED: AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund During COVID-19 School Closures

RELATED: We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Kenny Lattimore To Perform Monday Afternoon While You Work From Home  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close