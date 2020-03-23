CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus Shutdown

supermarket employee ordering groceries, using bar code reader

Source: Joos Mind / Getty

The coronavirus has completely halted most of the American economy. With millions of folks not working, or laid off due to COVID-19, we decided to compile a list of all the companies who are hiring during the shutdown.

RELATED: How big companies are treating their employees during Coronavirus

______

Aldi

https://careers.aldi.us/

Hiring in all stores and warehouses

 

Amazon

https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6

Needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders

 

All Turf

https://www.allturflawncare.com/careers/apply-online/

Atlanta-based lawn care company is hiring lawn technicians and sales associates

 

Dollar General

https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977

Looking to hire a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network

 

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar

https://www.dollartree.com/careers

https://www.familydollar.com/careers

Looking to hire 25,000 people nationwide

 

Dominos

https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/

IMMEDIATELY hiring delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers

 

Ingles

www.inglescareers.com

Looking to hire part-/full-time associates; both short-term & long-term ASAP.

 

Kroger

https://jobs.kroger.com

Looking to hire part-/full-time associates ASAP.

 

Publix

https://corporate.publix.com/careers

Looking to hire thousands of part-/full-time associates by end of March in stores and distribution centers.

 

Sprouts

sprouts.com/careers

Looking for more than 110 part-/full-time roles across stores

 

Walgreens

https://corporate.publix.com/careers

Looking to fill 9,500 part-/full-time roles in stores across the U.S.

 

Walmart

careers.walmart.com

Looking for 150,000 part-/full-time workers by end of May.

Companies Hiring , Coronavirus , COVID-19

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close