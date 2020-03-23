CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

3 Tips On How To Stay Fit While Your Stuck At Home & The Gyms Are Closed [VIDEO]

Radio personality & fitness expert Maria More joined us today to share some tips on how to remain fit while stuck at home self quarantining. Due to the fact we are required to stay home because of work, taking care of the kids, your gym being closed, it’s more important than ever to remain a healthy physical and mental lifestyle during these times.

She stresses the importance of maintaining a routine. Whether that is continuing working out at home at the same time you’d be at the gym, or creating a new routine to work around work or your kids. Listen to the full conversation for all the advice she suggests.

SEE ALSO: The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package For Black Americans

SEE ALSO: Angie’s Motivation: We Don’t Have To Change Our Gifts [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

3 Tips On How To Stay Fit While Your Stuck At Home & The Gyms Are Closed [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close