Tia Mowry has two beautiful children. And like many women, who’ve carried a life inside of them, she has stretch marks on her stomach. She is proud of them.

Tia recently posted a photo on social media, showing off her slim figure in a black two-piece athleisure set. She was promoting the app Calm and encouraging her followers to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was the small section peeking at the top of her high waist leggings that resonated most with women.

“Lady I want to thank you for the embracing of those beauty marks. Sooooooooo often women try to hide them! Thank you thank you thank you so much for showing the real side!” on Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “You just made me a little more comfortable with mine. Thank you!”

Tia has always been transparent about her struggle to lose weight post-pregnancy. Her social media posts are like pages from her diary made public. It took nearly 18 months for the beloved actress and twin felt like herself again, she admitted in a caption highlighting her postpartum journey after giving birth to her daughter.

Stretch marks are common, and uncontrollable, yet deemed unattractive by the same gate keepers who coined the term “snap back.” All of which creates an unrealistic and unattainable standard of beauty among women. Who can snap back the fastest plagues social media and perpetuates false beauty narratives. Somehow, with the immense pressure she faces as a celebrity, Tia hasn’t bowed to those expectations and represents women who don’t adhere to those standards.

It’s refreshing to see a celebrity woman take a stance against group think. One of the many reasons we love Tia!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Dramatic Curly Cut: ‘It Was Time’

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com